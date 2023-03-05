'We want you to do business with Macon-Bibb': Pitch contest helps women entrepreneurs' businesses grow

A partnership between the Office of Small Business Affairs and SCORE Middle Georgia to help female businesses grow

MACON, Ga. — Six female business owners are set to compete on Friday for $1,000 and more to help start their new business venture.

It's the Women's Pitch Contest that's part of the 6th Annual Middle Georgia Women’s Entrepreneurial event.

Quintessa Solomon-Hardy is the owner of Unique Beauty, LLC. She says it's the "number one coaching and consulting company providing wraparound services to entrepreneurs and service professionals," and she's ready to pitch her new business idea with the Macon-Bibb County Office of Small Business Affairs (OSBA).

OSBA partnered with SCORE Middle Georgia to put on the first pitch contest. Executive Director Charise Stephens with OSBA says they are always looking to bring more business to Macon.

"We want everybody to know that they are part of the process. We want you to do business with Macon-Bibb and we want you to stay here in Macon-Bibb. It's a lot of new excitement, new projects coming, and we just want to keep people, small businesses in the know," Stephens said.

Solomon-Hardy and five other finalists will pitch their business idea to five judges. Stephens said Macon is growing and they want to include anyone who is interested in starting a business.

"It's about information sharing, support, and people don't know Macon-Bibb county has actually become a hotbed for women-owned businesses," Stephens said.

According to Newtown Macon, downtown Macon has about 160 local-owned businesses. About 18% are owned by African-Americans. Stephens told 13WMAZ, OSBA has a focus on diversity and inclusion, and equity. She says she wants everyone to know they are a part of growing Macon's business model.

SCORE Middle Georgia helps eager entrepreneurs have the support to start their businesses. Providing mentoring, resources, and workshops to help anyone in central Georgia.

Along with the event is a networking opportunity that takes place after the contest. Stephens said anyone interested should come.

"You may think, 'Oh, my gosh, another networking event,' but you never know -- that one connection may change it all. We want people to continue to be positive and come and move to Macon-Bibb County and open their small business here," Stephen said.