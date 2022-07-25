Byron couple recounts seeing woman ram Georgia police cruisers

They called 911 earlier this month when a Warner Robins woman rammed into three Byron police cars with a child in her backseat.

Example video title will go here for this video

BYRON, Ga. — A couple is sharing a strange story they witnessed firsthand. They called 911 earlier this month when a Warner Robins woman rammed into three Byron police cars with a child in her backseat.

The woman hit a Byron police officer and two bystanders. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

One of the couples who witnessed it says it was all pretty shocking.

The bodycam footage shows police trying to get a woman out of her car on Highway 42.

Captain Bryan Hunter said she was driving at other cars head-on at a high speed.

Brent and Tiffany Cox say they wanted to get involved and help because they saw that there was a young child in the backseat of the car.

"Our first reaction is, 'Call 911,'" Brent Cox said.

The Coxes have three kids of their own.

"'What can we do to try to get the baby out the back in case this goes absolutely off the rails?'" Brent Cox said.

When the woman got to the intersection of Highway 42 and Highway 49, witnesses blocked the vehicle in. Officers placed stop sticks under her tires to deflate the tires if she drove off.

"Shortly after I got there, it went downhill. She just decided she was not going to stick around and didn't want to cooperate with us," Captain Bryan Hunter said.

She ended up driving off with one flat tire, hitting two bystanders and a Byron police officer, Capt. Hunter.

In the bodycam footage, the woman Sierra Hibbert, said, "I did not do anything you guys are talking about."

The officer replied, "Ma'am, you just wrecked three police cars and a couple of others."

Byron officers eventually blocked her in and arrested her.

"We wanted to ensure the safety of the child," Tiffany Cox said.

The couple helped grab the child when the woman got arrested.

"You see a baby in the backseat and you see someone acting like they don't really value their life or the life of their child," Brent Cox said.

"The good people who stopped to help them, we appreciate it very much. We couldn't have done it without them," Hunter said.