The hunt for 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long of Woodstock ended Tuesday night when he was arrested in Crisp County.

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — It took a group effort tracking down the man linked to shooting and killing eight people at three separate massage parlors in the Atlanta area.

Cherokee County investigators issued a lookout for Long via social media. Family members contacted them concerned that the suspect might be their son. This helped police locate him.



“We were able to track his phone. Sheriff Billy Hancock County in Crisp County is a fellow sheriff and good friend of mine. I reached out to him, anticipating the movement into his county,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds.



The Crisp County Sheriff's Office was alerted, and shortly after, they spotted the suspect. Georgia State Patrol performed a PIT maneuver right at mile marker 93.

“Georgia State Patrol troopers performed a PIT maneuver, which caused the vehicle to spin out of control. The subject was taken into custody without incident at mile marker 93 in Crisp County and transported to the Crisp County jail,” said Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock.



Long is in custody in Cherokee County and the FBI is assisting with the investigation.