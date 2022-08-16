'We will exceed growth and expansion': YKK AP plans new factory in Macon, adding 100 jobs

The groundbreaking for the new facility will be October 4. They hope the new plant can start up in early 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — We're learning more about the changes coming to Macon's YKK AP plant. They plan to create a whole new facility and hire about 100 people.

Daymon Loyd, the plant manager for residential operations, says the facility is deigned with a lot more efficiency in mind.



YKK AP currently has two facilities in Macon -- one on Ocmulgee East Boulevard, and the other, their sister facility on Chestney Road.



"By consolidating both buildings into one we will have a more streamlined just-in-time process," Loyd said, which will reduce the inventory and the square footage.

"We will exceed growth and expansion. We will also have more cells, more production volumes," Loyd said.

The company currently manufactures vinyl windows and doors for builders and homeowners at their factory on Ocmulgee East Boulevard.

They also plan to increase their Macon workforce from around 250 people to 350.

"No one prospers without rendering benefit to others," Loyd said, "So in order to do that, we have to be involved in our community. We have to help others out. That's the whole cycle of goodness within this business."



Their new site will be at the Macon-Bibb I-75 Industrial Park off the interstate in southwest Bibb County.

"What it really boiled down to is the embodied energy we already have here in Macon in terms of the livelihood of our workforce, in terms of our management team. We just decided that we were going to double down and commit more investment here," YKK AP President Oliver Stepe said.

Loyd says he and his coworkers will have some input on the design, "In order to better serve the employees and the associates on what it is that will help them on their daily life."

He says the new site will serve as a model plant for future manufacturing facilities with new technologies and advanced sustainable manufacturing processes.

"I hope to be able to be the best in this region, to be the number one window manufacturer in the Southeast," Loyd said.