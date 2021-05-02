'We would be beyond grateful': Perry High School art students seeking votes to win $50K contest

The students at Perry High School need your help winning, and all you have to do -- vote.

PERRY, Ga. — Perry High School's National Art Honor Society students have a chance to win $50,000. They made it to the 'Top 50' in the Vans Custom Culture Contest -- they're the only school in Georgia on that list.

For the contest, students had to customize blank Vans shoes around two specific themes. For the first theme, Hometown Pride, students decorated shoes as the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

For the second, Head in the Clouds, students picked what they want to see for a better world which is a clean, pollution-free environment.

Hannah Robinson is the president of National Art Honor Society. She says winning could grant opportunities that they don't currently have.

"The Atlanta schools have the money and the resources to have like metalworking and graphic design and animation and all that stuff in their program which is great, but we don't have all of that. We just have drawing, painting and fibers and ceramics," said Robinson. "So having this money and having, you know, us being able to bring it in will help students to get more experience in those areas."

Heller says this will also benefit students outside of the classroom.

"We do have like the basics of everything that we need. But there are other things that we spend a lot of time fundraising for, especially for field trips to go to colleges and art museums, those sorts of things," said Heller.

Heller says the competition started with 250 schools and was narrowed down to 50. Once voting from 'Top 50' ends, the 'Top 5' will be selected.

The winner receives $50,000 and the other four will receive $15,000. Win or lose, Heller says the students work hard.

"It's a big deal and I am super proud of them, because I just facilitate, I'm here if they need it, or they need hot glue or whatever. I do the Hobby Lobby run, but they do all the work," said Heller.

Students Arin Megginson and Brenna Mizell say they're keeping their fingers crossed.

"If we don't make it, then it's okay, but it'd be amazing," said Megginson.

"We would be beyond grateful," said Mizell.