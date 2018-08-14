MACON — If you drive through Macon on your morning commute, you’re about to start seeing work crews back on the I-16/75 interchange.

GDOT says they’ve had to pump the brakes on the project because of all the rain over the last few weeks.

A traffic shift is set to begin next week on Aug. 21 on the Walnut Street bridge, according to Scott Higley with GDOT.

Crews will begin night work – weather-permitting – on paving projects on I-75S.

On Walnut Street, paving has begun and work is continuing on the substructure for the Riverside Bridge.

Work has also started on the bridge going over the Ocmulgee River and on barrier walls along I-75N.

On I-16, crews are working on substructures for bridges and barrier walls headed eastbound between Spring Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Work is starting on the median at Spring Street and on bridge #3 over MLK Boulevard, which goes over the Ocmulgee River.

In Pleasant Hill, construction is almost done and contractors are working on corrective work.

