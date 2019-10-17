MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia is expected to see increased rain and possible strong wind gusts this weekend, and some events in the area are being cancelled, relocated, or postponed.

Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.

Macon

The first annual Escorted Fundraiser Ride to benefit Middle Georgia Honor Flight scheduled for Saturday, October 19, has been cancelled because of unsafe weather conditions for motorcycle riders. The Escorted Fundraiser Ride has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 16. The ride will begin with registration at 10:00 a.m.

Dublin

The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center Fall Festival has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 2 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Perry

City of Perry Oktoberfest Event scheduled for Saturday, October 19 at 5 p.m. will relocate to Rozar Park at 1060 Keith Drive. This venue will provide indoor and covered outdoor entertainment space. Weather permitting, the celebration will begin with a free Oktoberfest Volksmarch at 8:00 a.m. in Historic Downtown Perry.



