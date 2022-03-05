Weather Works: How to keep your home cool as temperatures heat up

Meteorologist Taylor Stephenson examines the science behind melanin and how sunlight affects it on this week's episode of 'Weather Works.'

MACON, Ga. — One of the biggest struggles with the changing seasons and warmer temperatures is keeping your home cool.

As the sunlight gets more intense in the spring and summer, heat can enter your house a couple of ways.

Check to see if you have an air leak underneath your windows. This allows warm air to enter your space quickly and for cool air to escape just as fast.

To fix this problem, you can apply a window insulation strip under the frame.

If you live in a home with a lot of windows, that's likely another reason that the temperature rises inside.

Hanging blackout curtains can block some of the heat energy. Some blackout curtains shield as much as 25% of all heat from the sun.

So, if you are in the process of looking for a new place to live, save some money in the long run by finding a house in an area with a lot of trees.

On average, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, neighborhoods with abundant trees save up to $250 a year on the air conditioning bill than tree-less neighborhoods.

This is because the treetops act like a wall to keep warm air and sunlight from reaching the ground, which leaves the air underneath it much cooler.

Using these tips, you will save yourself some sweat, tears and moolah!