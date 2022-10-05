Weather Works: How to prevent heat-related illnesses

Meteorologist Taylor Stephenson informs you on when heat-illnesses occur and how to prevent them.

MACON, Ga. — Temperatures are on the rise in Central Georgia, and one issue that comes around this time of year are heat-related illnesses.

Most people don't know they can start at temperatures of only 80 degrees. That's when you can start to experience dehydration.

As temperatures climb to the 90s, heat cramps may settle in. Once the heat tops 100 degrees, symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke are possible.

Your body's natural response to heat is sweating. It's best to drink water throughout the day to replenish your sweat glands.

It's especially important during the late spring and summer to check your cars before you leave them. Make sure that your children and pets are tagging along with you wherever you walk.

Even if it's only 80 degrees outside, the inside of your car can rise to 100 degrees after ten minutes.

Just make sure to take plenty of breaks indoors or in the shade, drink lots of water, and pay attention to your people and pets.