The 15-room Weaver-Dallas House in Thomaston could be yours

The city's oldest house is on the market. It has clawfoot tubs, heart pine flooring, and even a puppet stage!

THOMASTON, Ga. — About 45 miles up Highway 74 from Macon sits the city of Thomaston. They’ve got a property for sale nestled in the downtown area that’s hitting the market for the first time in 180 years.

The Weaver-Dallas property dates to the 1820s. It has 15 rooms, but what’s cool is there are also five other buildings on the property.

“That’s what you really feel when you enter this house. You go back in time,” said Ennis Willis.

Willis is with the Georgia Trust. Right now, they own the land that sits on about an acre, but they’re looking for a buyer – someone who will appreciate the history.

John Weaver bought the home in 1840 and he and his descendants have owned it ever since. Each owner that’s called 205 South Bethel Street home has respected the past and didn’t change much at all.

“I really love the fanlight at the front door,” said Willis. “I believe this is heart pine flooring. It’s been here since the house was built… every room has a surprise.”

He’s not kidding. It’s got clawfoot tubs, a kitchen with an actual phone on the wall, the rooms have fireplaces, and there’s even a puppet stage upstairs for shows. They called it the Rag Bag Alley Puppet Theater.

Outside, a mammoth pecan tree looks over two smokehouses, a garden shed, and a parking building.

“It has the capacity to be a wonderful family home or to be a bed and breakfast. A couple of the outbuildings have already been turned into guest rooms,” said Willis.

The asking price is $180,000, but if you want the oldest house in Thomaston, there are some stipulations through the Georgia Trust.

“We want someone that is interested in the historic structure,” he said.

It’s a frozen slice of time on the market and it’s looking for someone that will love the timbers.