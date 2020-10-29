MACON, Ga. — Weaver Middle School is celebrating some students who aren't only surviving, but thriving during the pandemic.
Monday, the school hosted a drive-thru parade for some exceptional students, including those with good grades and perfect attendance. Students were able to say hello to their teachers and receive some treats.
Principal Crystal Childers says they wanted to focus on the positives during these times.
"We want to see greater... sometimes, we have to look beyond the horizon, we have to look past the current situation that we're in. We know we're in the midst of a pandemic, but there are a lot positive things that we can do to stay connected. There a lot of great things that we can say to our kids, our kids can say to us that goes beyond the circumstances and what we see," Childers said.
Principal Childers says they're very thankful to the parents and teachers for their support.