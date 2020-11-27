Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

Central Georgia football teams ready for first week of playoffs

It's officially "win or go home" time -- week 1 of the playoffs. Several of our teams have earned the right to host playoff games.

Fullington Academy heads back to the gridiron for playoffs

The year 2020 was off to a historic start for the Fullington Academy football program when the Trojans took a chance on hiring Brian Breland to become the new head coach.

Warner Robins

Union Grove

----------------

Johnson-Savannah

Peach Co.

----------------

Terrell Co.

Dublin

----------------

Northside

Hughes

----------------

Houston Co.

Westlake

----------------

Central

Liberty Co.

----------------

Upson-Lee

Southeast Bulloch

----------------

Windsor-Forest

Crisp Co.

----------------

Wayne Co.

Jones Co.

----------------

Heritage-Newnan

FPD

----------------

St. Anne Pacelli

Mt. de Sales

----------------

Stratford

Brookstone

----------------

Tattnall

Trinity-Sharpsburg

----------------

Creekside Christian

John Milledge

----------------

Augusta Prep

Brentwood

----------------

Robert Toombs

Gatewood

----------------

Brookwood

Westfield

----------------

Westwood

Windsor

----------------

Social Circle

Macon Co.

----------------

Johnson Co.

Mitchell Co.

----------------

BEST

Hancock-Central

----------------

GMC

Gordon Lee

----------------

Miller Co.

Wilcox Co.

----------------

Montgomery Co.

Pelham

----------------

Wilkinson Co.

Bowdon

----------------

Washington-Wilkes

Taylor Co.

----------------

Brookwood

Colquitt Co.

----------------

Tucker

Lee Co.

----------------

Lovejoy

Valdosta

----------------

Aquinas

ELCA

----------------

Westover 6 PM

Perry Saturday

----------------

Thomas County Central 3 PM

Baldwin Saturday

----------------

West Laurens 3:30

Cairo Saturday

----------------

Westside 1 PM

Bainbridge Saturday

----------------

Swainsboro 6:00

Dodge Co. Saturday

----------------

Toombs Co. 2 PM

Northeast Saturday

----------------

Bleckley Co. 1 PM

Vidalia

----------------

Washington Co. 6 PM

Jeff Davis Saturday

----------------

Early Co. 4 PM

Putnam Co. Saturday