LIST: Weekend events in Central Georgia canceled due to weather

Milledgeville, Dublin and Macon have all rescheduled

MACON, Ga. — With rain expected to move into Central Georgia over the next two days, a few events have been canceled or postponed until a later date, including a couple of first Friday events. Check below for a list of event cancellations.

Milledgeville’s First Friday has been canceled. However, the putt-putt portion of the event has been moved to Sunday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Milledgeville.

Downtown Dublin has moved its First Friday Concert Series event to Saturday, April 22. They have yet to announce an exact time for the event.