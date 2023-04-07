LIST: Weekend events in Central Georgia canceled due to weather

MACON, Ga. — With rain expected to move into Central Georgia over the next two days, a few events have been canceled or postponed until a later date, including a couple of first Friday events. Check below for a list of event cancellations.
Milledgeville’s First Friday has been canceled. However, the putt-putt portion of the event has been moved to Sunday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Milledgeville.
Downtown Dublin has moved its First Friday Concert Series event to Saturday, April 22. They have yet to announce an exact time for the event.
Grow Macon has moved its block party to celebrate the grand opening of a new community garden to April 15 at 1108 Eastview Avenue, according to Bibb County spokesperson Chris Floore.