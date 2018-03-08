Earlier this year, a jury convicted an Atlanta attorney of felony murder and other charges in the death of his wife.

This weekend kicks off the three-day auction of Tex and Diane McIver's belongings and estate sale.

Nicole Butler went to join the hundreds of people who came out to see what treasures they could find.

Hundreds waited in line to get a glimpse of that lies inside.

Making her way through the house, Milledgeville resident Camille Murner says the estate is captivating.

"It's just an amazing place -- it's almost like a Tour of Homes -- if you don't even come for the estate sale, you just need to come and see," she says, looking at everything from wine glasses to western collectibles.

"It's just an eclectic adventure almost," Murner says.

But what really caught her eye was what was in Tex McIver's office.

"I mean, his book collection was phenomenal, and that was kind of interesting. My son is in law school, and so, just to see some of the books that he perhaps used as a young lawyer or law student was interesting to me," Murner says.

But Dave Wozniak says it's not just what was inside that caught his attention.

"The property is awesome -- the 85 acres with the two ponds and what looks like a horse corral there, and the square footage and the pool and the pool house, if that's what you want to call it, it's just a cool piece of property," he says.

Owner of Peachtree Battle Estate Sales Robert Ahlers says the fan favorites have been a little bit on the odd side.

"We have whimsical things here like giant Santa Clauses, and one of the piece that has gotten a lot of attention is Diane McIver's actual wedding dress," he says.

Items ranged from $1 to tens of thousands like, "a diamond brooch with almost 10 karats of total weight diamonds," Ahlers says.

But Ahlers says this is just the beginning -- on Saturday, they will be hosting a live auction.

"Everything will be sold to the highest bidder, so there may be some fantastic bargains," he says.

So bring your bidding paddle because he says this is something you don't want to miss!

The preview for the auction starts at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and the bidding will begin at 11 a.m. at 603 Pea Ridge Road in Eatonton.

The estate will be sold around noon to the highest bidder.

