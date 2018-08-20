Construction workers are preparing to start more work on the interchange, so here is everything you need to know so you don't get caught in a traffic jam.

Staring Tuesday night, there will be a traffic shift on the Walnut Street bridge -- weather permitting -- according to Scott Higley with GDOT.

If you travel along I-75S, crews will begin paving at several ramp tie-ins at the starting point of the interchange project.

This week, drivers will see crews building concrete barrier walls on I-75N and working on the work bridge going over the Ocmulgee River.

Off of I-16 near Exit 1, construction workers are continuing work on barrier walls and building a bridge near the exit off-ramp.

Near Exit 2, crews will be working on substructures to support a bridge.

On Spring Street, crews are working on removing the median and are working on a bridge over the Ocmulgee River at Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

In the Pleasant Hill Community, construction is just about done and contractors are putting the finishing touches on everything and doing corrective work.

Jefferson Long Park and Lanier Park are expected to be handed over to Bibb County this October.

