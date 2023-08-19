'The surgery is just a tool to end this process': bariatric surgery becoming popular across Georgia

Here's what one doctor says makes them successful.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ga. — Fairview Park Hospital's bariatric surgeon Dr. Francisco Jacome said he's seen the popularity of weight loss surgery grow recently. Bariatric surgery, a procedure done on the stomach and intestines to help patients lose weight, has also been rising nationally.

A recent study by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery estimates more than a quarter million Americans had bariatric surgery in 2021. That number grew by almost a third over a decade.

Candidates for the surgery include patients with Type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, high blood pressure, and obesity.

"Obesity not only affects your lifestyle. It affects your health, it affects your finances," Dr. Jacome said.

Dr. Jacome's seen it firsthand in patients like Jodi Knight, who's struggled with her weight since high school.

"I have pretty much tried everything. Every fad diet- I counted calories. I have done it all," Knight said.

Dr. Jacome said he sees patients for bariatric surgery when people are sick and tired of being sick and tired. For Knight, that came when she was missing out on moments with her two nephews.

"Before I was tired, I was lethargic, I was just not my best self," she said.

Weight loss surgery is often a last resort option for people who cannot physically get to a healthy weight on their own. But it's not a quick fix.

"We will prepare you, before surgery, we will teach you what it is that you need to know. And then after surgery, you have constant support from us," Dr. Jacome said.

Weight loss comes quickly after the surgery, but maintaining the weight loss is up to each person. Dr. Jacome said the patients that he's seen be successful are the ones who implement a complete lifestyle change to support their weight loss goals.

He credits things like having a strong support system, learning from a dietician, and speaking with a psychologist to the success of weight loss surgery. He guides his patients through those recourses before and after the surgery to make sure people have the best outcomes.

Knight knows how vital that support can be.

"I still every day, weigh and measure my food. It's a choice that you have to make daily. The surgery is just a tool to end this process. But you have to do the work. You have to exercise, you have to choose the right foods. You have to do those things still or you will end up back like you were before the surgery," she said.

Fairview Park Hospital is one of many places across the state who provide bariatric surgery.