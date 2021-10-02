This Valentine's Day will mark one year since 22-year-old Anitra Gunn was last seen alive. Since then, law enforcement charged two men in her death.

In February 2020, Fort Valley State University senior Anitra Gunn went missing and was later found dead. The case still shakes up investigators and her family, as they keep Anitra's memory alive.

Antwoine Gunn says his big sister, Anitra, was just one year older. "When we were young, she was just always, you know, happy. Nobody every could like make her sad."

He says they spoke daily.

"We were FaceTiming every day, almost up until her death," he says.

Antwoine says the last time he spoke to his sister was the day before Valentine's Day.

On February 15, her father, Christopher Gunn, drove to Fort Valley from Atlanta to file a missing persons report.

Three days later, searchers found her body in the woods of Crawford County.

Antwoine's father called him to tell him the news.

"I didn't really wanna believe anything was wrong for real, anything that happened to her, I just didn't wanna believe it," he says.

Police charged Demarcus Little, Anitra's boyfriend, with malice murder in Anitra's death and also criminal damage to property.

Investigators believe Little is the person who slashed Anitra's tires and threw a brick through her window nine days before she disappeared.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese says Little is still in jail in Peach County, but that investigators still don't know why he allegedly killed his girlfriend.

Little's friend Jaivon Abron, was arrested and charged with concealing a body and two counts of giving false statements to law enforcement in Valdosta. Deese says he is out on bond.

"He was released in July on a $20,000 conditional bond. He's basically under house arrest with ankle monitors," says Deese.

Deese says court dates were put on hold because of COVID-19.

Antwoine says he's struggled through the last year without his sister, but the family is coping, and ready for justice.

"We'll be prepared, my family will be prepared. We just want everybody involved to get served," says Antwoine. "We don't want nobody off for doing such a crime like that," he says.

In August of 2020, what would've been Anitra's graduation day, Fort Valley State University honored her with a posthumous degree in visual and performing arts.

In a statement, Fort Valley State University says:

'Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with her family, friends, and other loved ones. Anitra will not be forgotten. She will live on in our memories as a dedicated student and well-liked member of our university family.'