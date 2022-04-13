'Well-known in the community': Eatonton farmer mourned after his death in propane tank explosion

Roy Embry was found dead in a shipping container after it caught on fire.

EATONTON, Ga. — Roy Embry was the owner of Embry Farm Services in Eatonton, Georgia. People in the community say everyone knew him.

"He's well-known in the community," Michael McCrary said.

McCrary has known Embry since he moved here from California in 2009. He says he didn't know what to think when he found out Embry died.

"Well, it's sinking in, that's the problem...you can't believe it," McCrary said.

Wednesday morning, the Putnam Fire Department received a call about a fire at the Embry Farm.

Detective investigator Christopher Harper with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office says Embry died after a propane tank exploded and caused a fire inside a shipping container. When the fire department put out the fire, they found Embry inside.

"It appears to be an accidental propane fire, or explosion or burning, whatever term is right," Harper said.

Embry Farm Services has been in business for over four generations. Their services include fertilization, sand, gravel, and top soil.

McCrary says Embry came to Putnam with a dream, but now, he can't believe that he is gone.

"He came to this county with nothing, but he did quite well," McCrary said.