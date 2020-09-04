MACON, Ga. — While most people will be tuned into their Easter church services online, Wellspring Church in Warner Robins is challenging its members to be engaged.

"The church is just trying to keep middle Georgia engaged and just trying to reach out to middle Georgia and help the family stay engaged any way they can," says church member Beth Bryan.

Bryan is a mother of three kids and has gone to Wellspring Church for the last six years. She says they're adjusting their Easter traditions.

"We typically go to church, dress up, pretty Easter outfits, pretty big lunch with family at lunch time, and then do a big Easter egg hunt with family afterwards."

This year, their church is helping them deal with the at-home blues with an Easter challenge.

"Right after our Good Friday service at 8 p.m. this Friday, we'll have the first challenge go out. Once that challenge goes out, all you have to do is video your family doing that together. You'll post that on your Instagram page and tag us in it," says discipleship pastor Caleb Knight.

Knight says once you tag the church, send a DM to the Wellspring Church page to get the next challenge.

The first few families to complete all five challenges get a prize. The prizes include Easter baskets, bicycles, or a one year Disney Plus subscription.

Pastor Chuck Lewis says it's open to everyone. "People are just looking for something to do with the family. These are great activities to be involved in."

Bryan says her children have their sights set on the Easter baskets.

Wellspring Church is encouraging members to do communion from home for Good Friday and will be hosting a drive-in service on Easter morning.

RELATED: List: Where you can order Easter meals in Central Georgia

RELATED: First lady spreads Easter cheer to workers during pandemic

RELATED: Andrea Bocelli to perform live on Easter from empty Duomo Cathedral of Milan

RELATED: Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny deemed 'essential workers' by New Zealand's Prime Minister

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.