Wellston Trees and Greens hosted Pups in the Park in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — This Saturday event was for the dogs.
Wellston Trees and Greens held their springtime Pups in the Park.
Families and their four-legged friends came out to enjoy food, win contests, and of course stock-up on doggie treats.
We spoke to Wellston Trees and Greens board member Jim Taylor about the inspiration for the event.
"Why do we do this? For people like.....and Charlie. For kids to come out and enjoy it but also for our pets to come out, which for some of us is our kids too. So she's a representative of the next generation in why we did this and what we're giving them to do," he said.
Warner Robins recently became a ‘pet-friendly’ city. That means your dogs are welcome inside certain business now if they’re on a leash.
You’ll be able to tell the pet-friendly business by a special sticker on their window.
