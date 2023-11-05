'We're doing great today': Warner Robins business sees benefit from detours due to train-truck crash

Gregg's 2.0 says they were excited the detour made way for lots of customers to pass by. Last July, when a train derailment caused road closings, they hurt business.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A busy Warner Robins intersection is now reopened after Wednesday's train-truck accident. The detour barriers have come down at Watson Boulevard and Highway 247, but you will still need to drive carefully.

Norfolk Southern crews will be at the intersection to direct traffic when a train passes. They are still working to replace lights and the crossing arm that were destroyed Wednesday night when a train slammed into a flatbed truck.

There was a steady flow of traffic along Armed Forces Boulevard as detours from the train accident led some cars right to Gregg's 2.0.

"I've been in this area since 1975 and Gregg's has always been a place that I liked to go," says Anita Allen.

Allen visits the restaurant three times a month, but says she used to be able to visit more often.

She says the item that keeps her coming is, "The guacamole dip. It's the best in the state."

Allen didn't let Thursday's detours stop her from getting one of her favorite meals.

"I had forgotten about it until we got down there near 247. I said, 'Oh, golly, they had that wreck down there yesterday, Lisa,' but I said, 'We can still go to Gregg's,'" she adds.

"The detour option has obviously helped because we're doing great today," says Michelle Hoselton.

Hoselton says this was a happy surprise for their restaurant, because when a train derailment last July caused road closings, it hurt business.

"It took about two months for them to clear the road, so we were dead," she says.

Thursday, Gregg's was able whip up lots of orders and send people happily on their way.

She says the traffic could have opened their doors to new faces.

"When you think about where you want to eat, you sometimes don't think about down here. That's understandable, but then all the new cars from the detour, they see it and they're like, 'Oh, we should try that place,'" Hoselton says.

Although the detour barriers were taken down, she says you can always take your own personal detour to Gregg's.

"Come on in, it's definitely not authentic Mexican, it's completely different, but it's so good," Hoselton emphasizes.

If you do stop by, she recommends the hamburger steak with brown gravy and grilled onions and the house special.