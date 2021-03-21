'We're doing our part': COVID-19 safety precautions set in place at Cherry Blossom Festival

Marketing Manager Arah Adams says the precautions made this years festival possible.

MACON, Ga. — From Pink Pancakes to Carnival Rides and Music, people near and far are enjoying the 39th annual Cherry Blossom Festival.

Robert and David Wells took a trip to visit their sister who lives in Macon, and ended up at the pinkest party on earth.

"It wasn't intentional to come out tonight, but after I saw the site I said 'wow, I'm going to try and take part in this just a little bit,'" Robert said.

They say they were comfortable attending the festival because of the safety precautions in place.

Arah Adams is the marketing manager for the festival, and says she and her team spent a lot of time pre-planning to make sure that this big event was safe.

"The Cherry Blossom Festival is huge in Macon, and it always attracts large crowds and a lot of out of towners. So, considering COVID, it was super important to make sure that we implemented protocols," Adams said.

She says the safety measures that were put in place are what made this years festival possible.

"Masks are required, we are doing temperature checks and we are having social distancing. We made the large gathering group events virtual, we're podding, and we're doing our part to make sure that we're socially distancing," Adams said.

Adams says that she expects many more people to make their way out to the festival in the upcoming days, and that she hopes people enjoy their time, safely.