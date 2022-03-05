'We're doubling in size': Jones County to expand wastewater treatment plant

The City of Gray is growing and a $10 million wastewater plant will double in size.

GRAY, Ga. — City of Gray Mayor Ed Barbee says more people are moving to this part of Jones County and they need to expand on some of their services.

A $10 million plant expansions means their wastewater plant could handle more waste from people moving here.

Water and wastewater treatment manager Cheyenne Morgan says he's proud that this project is starting.

"We're doubling in size. Right now it's a 400,000 gallons a day wastewater treatment plant, and we're going to double to 800,000 gallons a day," Morgan said.

Since more people are finding housing in Gray, they have to make room for more. Morgan says they're currently handling as much waste as their permit allows them to.

"It's been a project in the making for a few years now. We're proud to be a part of it and glad to get this thing kicked off," Morgan said.

This project will take about two years to complete. Barbee says he's glad the city is growing.

"We just had a new Jack's restaurant open up a couple weeks ago, a Tractor Supplies is going to be opening up here in the next couple of weeks, and Taco Bell is currently building a store here also, so we're on the move," Barbee said.

Retired registered nurse Susan Harold has lived in Gray since 2015. She says the new expansion is good for the community.

"The more people we have coming to this area, I think the more we'll have as far as things to do," Harold said.

Harold says she lives living in Gray.

"It's a nice quiet little place to live," Harold said.

She is optimistic about what's ahead.