'We're going to do it big': Warner Robins motorcycle club to host benefit ride for hit-and-run victims

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's been several weeks since we first told you about a hit-and-run accident where a pickup truck turned in front of a motorcycle on Moody Road in Warner Robins. That accident left a man and woman with life-changing injuries. The accident happened the night of April 10. 32-year-old Anthony Campiglia was driving the motorcycle when the pickup truck turned. The impact sent him flying off of his bike. His 36-year-old wife Alicia ended up pinned between the motorcycle and truck as the vehicles caught fire. “It was scary. It was definitely one of the most traumatic things that ever happened to me,” said Anthony. Anthony is now home. He had broken bones and nearly 10 surgeries. His wife Alicia is still in the hospital -- she had both legs amputated below the knee. “I'm highly grateful to still be here. I mean, there's nothing I love more than my wife,” said Anthony. To help the Campiglia family, BYKR BROZ OF MIDDLE GA is hosting a benefit ride this Saturday, June 12 at the Museum of Aviation. It starts at 2 p.m. For more information, you can visit their website.



“This is the perfect opportunity for our community to come together and make a positive change, and we can do it right here locally,” said Shawn Clanton, BYKR BROZ Vice President.



The event features food, music, raffles, and more. The Warner Robins Jeep Club is coming out to support. Gina DeFranco says it's about everyone pulling together.



“Being able to organize one to see how small businesses in a community. Other clubs, whether it be motorcycle clubs, car clubs, Jeep clubs, people of all walks of life come together and they say you know what we need to help somebody, we're going to do it big, and we're going to have fun while we do it,” she said.



Anthony says he still wants to ride again, but he urges drivers to be careful.

He doesn't want to see this happen to anyone else.



“You're costing somebody their life or their livelihood by not paying attention. Just keep an eye out for bikes on the road,” said Anthony.