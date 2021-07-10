'We're not backing down': Gov. Brian Kemp holds kick-off rally in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Incumbent Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was in Perry on Saturday for a statewide kick-off event.
The Kemp family joined him on stage, along with Georgia conservatives and state and local officials.
"We want all Georgians, no matter what zip codes or what neighborhood they're in to have great opportunities, to be safe, and to be strong," he said in his speech. "We live in the greatest state in the country."
This event lasted from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.
