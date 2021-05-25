'We're prepared': Families of Central Georgia graduates prep to stay cool in the stands

With temperatures in the 90s for the rest of the week, Central Georgia school districts are adjusting graduation plans.

GRAY, Ga. — On Tuesday afternoon, the weather app said it was about 93 degrees in Gray, but it felt like 95 degrees. That's the kind of heat that grads and their families will have to sit through across Central Georgia this week.

It's a milestone that families look forward to.

"I'm here for my son Daniel Scott, he's graduating this year. Very proud," said Chaurrice Scott Carson.

"I'm here for my granddaughter, Ivory Gross. She's graduating," said Everett Gross.

And at the Jones County High School graduation on Tuesday evening, the school pushed the start time back to 7 p.m. instead of 6 and shortened the ceremony all because of the heat, but the high temperatures couldn't keep families from showing up by the hundreds to support their grads.

They just packed a few extra items like umbrellas, hats, and handheld fans.

"It's very hot, but we came prepared with water. We didn't wanna overdress or anything, but we got water, we got fans, we're prepared. Hoping for the best," said Carson.

The same will be the case for other school districts as the heat continues into the weekend.

In Monroe County, Mary Persons High School posted on Facebook, advising grads and their families to wear light clothing, drink plenty of water, and bringing fans and wet cloths to keep cool.

But Everett Gross says the heat can't stop a celebration.

"This is what we live for, heat and everything."