'Using technology to keep our community safer': Bibb County Sheriff's Office to get $1M grant to improve safety

Sheriff David Davis says the money will go towards purchasing 150 Flock cameras and equipment to keep an eye on crime

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Millions of dollars are on the way to law enforcement agencies across Georgia to help fight crime and deal with staffing shortages.

Governor Brian Kemp announced over $83 million will go to different agencies in the state. That includes seven counties in Central Georgia.

150 Flock cameras are what Sheriff David Davis says they're investing the money in. They are cameras that identify cars and license plates to help catch potential suspects in crimes.

13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with pastors and clergymen who help fight crime in the community and they say money like this should make a difference.

‘That grant money can go a long way in the community,” says former Pastor Donald Miller.

Miller is just one of 60 faith-based leaders who meet once a month with the mayor to talk about how to make the community better.

Crime is always a topic.

“That's the biggest problem, is gun violence. We see a lot of teenagers and we need to try to cut through that and show them that there can be a better way,” Miller explains.

Pastor Orlando Shannon leads Overcomers Christian Fellowship in Lithonia, but he grew up in Macon.

“For a city so small, it leads the nation in crime,” he says.

“The crime is very high and I think it's because of a loss of love in the hearts of the younger people.”

Shannon says he knows firsthand. He was shot twice when he was younger.

“A lot of us are emotionally damaged, so we don’t know our purpose in life,” Shannon explains. “We're coming from single-parent homes, so we're literally left to try to raise ourselves, and with that, and the first thing I did was gravitate to the streets.”

To address that, Pastor Ralph Cherry of St. John’s Baptist Church says they want to help people through God and, “More policemen,” he says. “When the cats are away, the mice will play. It’s that type of situation. If police presence is there, it'll cut down on the crime."

Clergy members say the $1.6 million grant the sheriff's office is getting to improve community public safety and address staffing issues is a welcomed addition to the fight against crime.

The police department and the sheriff's department will have the resources that they need, says Shannon.

“You have to have finances to operate, and to receive finances is a step up,” says Cherry.

Sheriff David Davis says they're using the money for 150 new Flock cameras to help keep an eye on crime.

“When you put together the ShotSpotter, you put together the downtown cameras, and now you add the Flock cameras to that, we’re really moving very much forward in using technology to keep our community safer,” Davis says.

He also says they've already mapped out where the flock cameras will be going. They say as soon as the money comes through, they'll begin working to install them.

Washington County and the City of Perry are each getting $1.5 million.

The City of Dublin with $1.2 million and Baldwin County getting $500,000.

Projects range from getting better equipment and technology to employing a K-9 division investment in patrol cars and filling positions.