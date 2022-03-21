'We're still recovering from it': Bibb firefighters investigating Macon church fire

A fire late Friday destroyed House of God Church on Houston Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County firefighters are investigating a fire that destroyed House of God Church in Macon Friday night. Investigators wrapped up around 5:30 p.m. Monday, but there's still no word on the cause.

When Elder Brandon Hall got to House of God Church early Saturday morning, he saw some friendly faces.

"A lot of other members of our church congregation, leaders within our church congregation, were on site. Many of them before I got there," Hall said.

No amount of fellowship could distract them from what brought them all there: a raging fire engulfing their church.

"We're still recovering from it," Hall said.

Fire Chief Shane Edwards says firefighters got their first 911 call around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

"The units that got on the scene did see heavy fire and heavy black smoke exhibiting from the structure itself," Edwards said.

They tried to get inside to stop the flames, but the fire was too strong.

"Due to the amount of fire and the age of the building and some trapped fire in places they couldn't get, we had to go into a defensive mode pretty quickly," Edwards said.

Edwards says crews got the fire under control in about an hour. They stayed through the night to put it out. Since it was so strong, Edwards reminds you to call 911 if you see anything strange before it's too late.

"We're encouraging citizens in Macon-Bibb County to call 911 when they see fire, when they see any kind of smoke, or anything that's unusual for their area," Edwards said.

It may look bleak for House of God Church, but Hall says it's not about the building. It's about faith.

"We're not going to allow this fire to stop us from serving our God, praising our God," Hall said.

They haven't let it stop them yet. Hall says they had a virtual service over the weekend. They're still trying to find a place for next weekend and beyond.