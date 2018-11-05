Bibb deputies are investigating their third homicide since Sunday, and their second within the last 24 hours.

Sergeant Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Chad Michael Bilow was found dead on the side of Dixon Road in Lizella.

Yvonne Thomas spent the morning speaking to deputies and investigators who say they're tired of it.

"It's tragic and it's heartbreaking to have this level of violence in our community," said Bibb County Sheriff David Davis.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, there was another deadly shooting in Bibb County. It's the second one in just over 24 hours and the 17th killing in 5 months.

"I've said this many times before. Our community is better than this," said Sergeant Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Bilow was shot once in the head and left for dead on the side of Dixon Road.

Williams says scenes like this are becoming far too common in Bibb.

"These are terrible scenes. I know the Sheriff's Office and I... we're tired of this," said Sgt. Williams.

For hours, several agencies canvassed the scene looking for leads.

"Because of what's been going on recently, they're starting to come out to assist us. We're just trying different techniques to help us solve the cases as fast as we can," Williams said.

Bibb investigators, the GBI, members of the District Attorney's Office, and Sheriff David Davis all assisted.

"That's teamwork. That's the teamwork approach, and that's not unusual to have them involved in the team approach in the investigation in all of our cases," said Sheriff Davis.

Now, Bibb deputies are working three homicide cases in less than a week and they're asking the community for support.

William said, "We need the public's help. We cannot do this alone. We just want everybody to start caring about each other and work together. We are a society," hoping that this violent trend ends soon.

Sheriff Davis also told us the Sheriff's Office is stepping up efforts to address the crime rate by having more involvement with the community, but he says they need your help.

If you have any information about this homicide, you can call the Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

