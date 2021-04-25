'We're very excited': Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins schedules STEM summer camps

Education Director Melissa Spalding says parents are excited that the camp is back on and some of the classes are already full.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Many summer camps are making a return this year after being canceled last summer, due to the pandemic. One of those camps is the National STEM Academy camp at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins.

One excited parent, Ashley Harris says her 8-year-old son Raiden Harris has attended the camp for four years.

"It's something different, just for him to do than just regular school stuff, more hands on experiments for him to do... and he loves science," said Ashley.

Raiden says he encourages other kids to sign up. He hopes to make more friends at camp this year.

"Summer camp is really fun, you should try it. Do not spend your life on electronics all day," he said.

2021 summer camps kick off the week of June 7 and they're offered weekly until the week of July 19. If a student is entering 1st through 12th grade in the fall, they're welcome to attend.

This year's camps include Dig it Up Adventures, Wings and Wheels, Under the Sea and Mission Quest Flight Simulators. Safety measures are in place -- including smaller class sizes and personal class materials for each student.

"Generally we would have a larger number of students in class. This year we are limiting to 10 students per classroom. So, every program that we have, we might have three or four classes for each program, and we've just divided it up so that we can have smaller groups," said Spalding.

Spalding says it was a difficult decision to cancel last year, so she's eager for this summer.

"We were very disappointed to have to cancel last summer's summer STEM program. Summer camps have long been one of our favorite things to do, students love to come to these programs, so we're very excited to be able to offer them again," said Spalding.