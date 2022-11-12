Wesley Glen Ministries host free Christmas lights drive-thru

MACON, Ga. — Folks in Macon could drive through a mile of Christmas lights and luminaries Saturday night at Wesley Glen. The nonprofit provides a home environment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Over 900 luminaries lit the path around the 50-acre campus. Many of the luminaries were in honor or in memory of community members.
Organizers say people could receive a luminary to dedicate in memory or in honor of someone for every $5 donation.
At the end of the path, residents at Wesley Glen greeted families driving through by wishing everyone a "Merry Christmas" from a live Nativity scene.
The residents--dressed as three wise men, Joseph and Mary--stood around Baby Jesus' manger.
This was the second "Christmas at the Cross" event hosted by Wesley Glen. The lights display was open from 6-8 p.m. December 3 and 10.
You can donate to Wesley Glen Ministries on their website.