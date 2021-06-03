Wesley Glen to host gala for adults with intellectual, developmental disabilities

You can celebrate too!

MACON, Ga. — Wesley Glen Ministries in Macon will hold an online gala to benefit adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It will happen Saturday at 6 p.m.

If you want to be a part of the party, there's many ways to get involved.

You can watch at home or head to Moe's on Zebulon Road or Greek Coroner Pizza on Vineville Avenue and watch on their screens.

Just Tap'd in downtown Macon will also be streaming the gala live.

Some proceeds from food purchases at all three of these locations will go to Wesley Glen.

Freddy’s on Zebulon Road is also donating a portion of meal purchases to Wesley Glen when you say that you are supporting Wesley Glen.

"Our residents have the opportunity to have a prom that night, and so they will dance and celebrate with us." Director of Development Julie Rogers said, "They'll be able to go home and watch the show where they will have their very own viewing party as well, and they'll celebrate together with us."

13WMAZ's Ben Jones will emcee.