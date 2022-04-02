Wesleyan College celebrates Chinese New Year with cultural gathering

Nick Steneck, director of the Confucius Institute, says the event was a way for people learn more about the Chinese culture.

MACON, Ga. — The Wesleyan Confucius Institute held its Chinese New Year Celebration at Pierce Chapel Thursday night.

It is the first in-person event they've had since the beginning of the pandemic.

Nick Steneck, director of the Confucius Institute, says the event was a way for people learn more about the Chinese culture.

"What I really enjoy about this is that it's a chance for people who never really had a lot of contact with China to really learn about a really special event and learn a little bit more about Chinese culture," said Steneck.

The event was free and open to the public.

People got to learn calligraphy and play Chinese chess and other board games.

They even had a chance to make and eat their own dumplings.

Volunteer Shay Knight says she appreciates the opportunity to get closer to people.

"Being a part of not just this event, but the events that Confucius Institute puts on in general, is not only helping others and getting to meet new people, but learning about a culture outside of my own," said Knight.

Every year, there is a new zodiac, and this year, it's the Year of the Tiger.