Macon — Wesleyan College says it's the first college in the world chartered specifically to grant degrees to women. Founded as far back as 1836, the school is steeped in history.

But having historic roots means sometimes changing with the times and examining traditions.

"One of those areas was to examine our 100-year-old traditions that involve class names and colors and cheers and chants and student activities, and look at the ones that help create community and the ones that don’t help to create community," said Vivia Fowler, Wesleyan College President.

A controversial topic was the graduating class names. Since at least 1909, the college has named their classes as a means of creating bonds and sisterhood. One of those names, the Tri-K Pirates, had clear ties to the Ku Klux Klan. That name was changed to just The Pirates in the 1990s, but controversy still existed over possible KKK ties for the Purple and Green Knights.

On July 24, Wesleyan College announced that it was dropping the mascots in their class names and instead naming their classes simply by color. However, the idea of changing the name tradition and others has been around for at least a year. The change created a dialogue between alumnae and current students.

"And for many people, this has been an emotional conversation, not only because of their personal and emotional affiliation of their memories of being at Wesleyan, but also because the conversation had to do with race," said Fowler.

The college is making it clear they do not want to get rid of all their traditions, but that adjusting certain ones and creating new ones is essential to creating a "framework upon which students will build their Wesleyan experience [that] needs to be determined by them," according to a statement from the Wesleyan Alumnae Board of Managers.

Current students have responded positively to the name change.

"I understand how the processes came to be and the viewpoints, but I am glad that the college accepted responsibility and talked about it instead of having everyone live in ignorance," said resident assistant Rawlanda Hercules.

"Whether they agreed or disagreed that dialogue was happening, and I think that’s something that’s very special to this college as opposed to a bigger campus," said Laura Feltman, another resident assistant.

College president Fowler said that as a means of compromising with past graduating classes, some of which have been very disappointed by the change, there will not be an effort to remove past monikers, but future ones will be known by color only. She said the college still has work to do regarding its past.

"It’s not the only thing, it’s not the last thing, but it was an important thing for us to address," Fowler said.

