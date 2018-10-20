Students, staff and alumni celebrated Vivia Fowler as she was inaugurated Saturday as the 25th president of Wesleyan College.

People came out to support Fowler while enjoying speeches, prayer and songs by the choir proceeding her inauguration.

Fowler has been involved with women's higher education for 32 years.

She says she is excited to get to work.

"It is just a privilege to see these women who come to college and fulfill their academic goals, and their personal goals, and they leave to do so many incredible things. It's just a joy to be a part of a women's college," Fowler said.

She begins her work as president on Monday.

© 2018 WMAZ