Georgia Women of Achievement celebrates 30 years with Hall of Fame induction at Wesleyan

MACON, Ga. — Every Wednesday during Women's History Month, we're celebrating all things women, and we're starting with the Georgia Women of Achievement organization.

In fact, they're celebrating their 30th anniversary this Wednesday. They'll honor the largest class of Hall of Fame women in the history of the organization and it's taking place at Wesleyan College.

If you ask Mercer University junior Anniston Nooks what her overall life goal is, you're going to get this answer:

"Creating a legacy that others can look back on way after you've gone and passed," said Nooks.

Something that started as just an internship to gain experience is helping her build that. Nooks is the Communications Director at Georgia Women of Achievement.

"The mission of Georgia Women of Achievement is to #1, educate Georgians and specifically women in Georgia about the female history that we have here," Nooks said.

Also, to recognize and honor women who have done something monumental in the state.

Every year, several women are inducted to the into the Hall of Fame at the Georgia Women of Achievement ceremony.

"These are women who have been deceased at least five years, who made significant contributions to their local communities and also to the state of Georgia. Among those women is the founder of the Girl Scouts, formerly enslaved women, one who established an orphanage," said Wesleyan College President, Vivia Fowler.

And women who were the first to do many things. Fowler says the induction is even more special because it's held on their campus.

"Rosalynn Carter, the former first lady of Georgia and the United States, is the visionary behind the Georgia Women of Achievement. She visited a similar organization and a similar Hall of Fame in Alabama and said, 'Georgia should have one... and Wesleyan should host it,'" said Fowler.

Nooks says she admires Carter for the legacy she's created in Georgia.

"Georgia Women of Achievement is the epitome of honoring those who come after you, but also recognizing those that came before you... in creating a platform and space and runway for people to take advantage of all of those opportunities. I would say I look up to her," said Fowler.