Wesleyan Market exhibits local, organic products in Macon

MACON, Ga. — People from around the community came out to visit the Wesleyan Market on Saturday.

The market is a place for people to buy from and speak directly with producers, local farmers and artisans.

All of the vendors sell local, organic products from the Central Georgia area.

More than 15 vendors showed up selling baked goods, fresh fruit, handmade crafts, soaps, jewelry, potted succulents, paintings, books, and much more!

A local young American music folk group also performed.

"A lot of it is of course exposure of our products and we see different people. We have people come from different states there visiting the area so it's kinda a nice spotlight on Macon," a vendor told 13WMAZ.