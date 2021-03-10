Wesleyan teaches Macon about Chinese culture at Confucius Institute Day

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, Maconites and Wesleyan students got the chance to learn more about Chinese culture without having to even leave the county.
The campus held its annual Confucius Institute Day.
There were Chinese dance and instrument performances among many other activities that day.
"Chine in many ways is just a great unknown. We tend to know just a lot of stereotypical information about China but what we try to do here is just show that in many ways, Chinese culture is, I don't want to say like American culture, but we're people. Ans we try to put a human dimension to China," Assistant Dean of International Education Nick Steneck said.
People could also learn more about Chinese culture through interactive booths of Chinese cuisine, costumes, calligraphy, games, sports and more.
RELATED ARTICLES: