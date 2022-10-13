Empowering women: Wesleyan's match campaign raises over $2 Million

The money goes towards a scholarship that will be awarded to two local women a year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Students and staff of Wesleyan College met Thursday morning at the Porter Auditorium to mark Meaghan Blight's 100th day as college president.

Blight announced plans for a new program to support women in Macon.

She said Wesleyan plans to award scholarships to two local women a year, including nontraditional students such as mothers or older students.

Blight began her presidency by challenging the institution and alumnae to a million-dollar match campaign.

She announced the campaign had raised more than $2 million dollars.

Blight says empowering women is more important than ever.

"As women's rights are being questioned in a very historical way, we need to have protective spaces for women to have important conversations." Blight says.

Blight says the scholarship is called C.E.O-Creating Equal Opportunities.