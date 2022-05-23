'It came as a shock': West Bibb neighbors push back against proposed 780-acre solar farm

If approved, Cubico Sustainable Investments would build a 780-acre solar farm on Macon's Mt. Pleasant Church Road.

MACON, Ga. — A rural 780-acre plot of land in west Bibb County could soon be home to one of Georgia’s largest solar farms IF the Planning and Zoning Commission approves it at their Monday meeting.

The farm is sponsored by Cubico Sustainable Investments, and it drew criticism at a late April P&Z meeting.

Commission Gary Bechtel asked consultants if they’d spoken with neighbors about the construction and they effectively told him ‘no.’ Now, a month later, over 80 people have submitted a petition against it.

"We have deer and hogs and foxes and all kind of stuff that come through the woods right here," said Daniel Hall, describing his property.

The sounds of nature called Daniel and his wife, Shelby, to their quiet west Bibb neighborhood. They say it hasn't changed much over the years.

"It's developed some -- the gun club's been at the end of the road ever since," said Hall.

The Halls could soon have a new neighbor, a nearly 800-acre solar farm backing right up to their property.

"I understand that we've got to expand, we've got to grow, but I just don't think that my backyard's the right place," said Hall.

David Reeder lives just down the street. He's against it too, but he didn't hear about the solar farm until last week.

"It came as a shock to me because I didn't know about it. If it hadn't been for my neighbor on the corner who came by to talk to me about it last week," said Reeder.

After that, he signed onto a petition along with Shelby Hall. They hope to push the project back again.

"I just think there's several other places around town or another general area where they could've built this, or found somewhere elsewhere it's not backed up to people's houses," said Daniel Hall.