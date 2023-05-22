'It's just ridiculous to live in': Tenants displaced after pipe bursts at West Club apartments in Macon

Macon-Bibb Fire Department says they responded to the flooding Sunday. The department says eight families were displaced.

MACON, Ga. — It's been nearly a month since we first reported on the problems at West Club apartments. Renters showed us mold, flooding, pests, and more problems inside apartments. Some residents had to move out then to make way for repairs, but now, more have been displaced.

Macon-Bibb County Fire Department says they deemed one building unsafe because of flooding getting into the electrical system. Lt. Kyle Murray says Sunday's flooding displaced eight families.

Crews were hard at work Monday, walking in and out of apartment units--cleaning up flooding, fixing the plumbing and repairing the electrical system.

The fire department says the flooding was caused by a burst pipe Sunday.

"I have even more water damage in my home, water all over my floor, my furniture every bedroom is where every my entire apartment," said Jarita Jacobs. Monday, she had buckets catching water throughout her apartment.

She says this isn't the first time she's dealt with water damage.

Since last fall, she's told management about water damage, leaks and black mold in her unit.

"They brushed it off, no one came and did anything until it started getting worse," Jacobs said.

She says, since Friday, the apartment put her and her family in a hotel. But now, the whole building is dealing with flooding after a pipe burst in another unit Sunday.

She says some of these problems may have been avoided if the apartment maintained the property.

"It's just ridiculous to live in," Jacobs said. "You report maintenance requests, you'll get an email saying that request has been completed and no one ever comes in."

Since problems at the apartment complex made headlines three weeks ago, the county's code enforcement has overseen repairs at the complex.

Management would not comment on camera, but said they're cooperating with Code Enforcement. They do have a new property manager who started Monday, and they say they've brought in new staff.