16-year-old Le'ontae Coates was shot and killed early on Sunday morning. No arrests have been made in his death.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Just weeks into the football season, the West Laurens Raiders lost freshman defensive lineman Le'ontae Coates, a player that head coach Kagan McClain says was a rising star.

"He was a kid that worked so hard and came in and did so many things right that he was about to work into the starting rotation as a ninth grader," says McClain.

On Monday morning, McClain says he had one of the toughest jobs to do- notifying his team that one player wouldn't be returning to the field.

"We gave the kids a chance to step up and talk and share some of their feelings and emotions. They were ranging through the gamut of emotions of being sad, being upset, being angry about the whole thing, so we let them know that all those feelings were fine, there was no wrong way to feel about this," he says.

McClain says word spread quickly over the weekend about Coates's death amongst his players, and they were all feeling the impacts of the loss.

"He was a kid who's just a joy to have around, he just had that attitude that he just enjoyed being at practice everyday, enjoyed the weight room, and that kind of rubs off on other people, you know?," he says.

West Laurens assistant coach Eddie Floyd first met Coates as a sixth grader at East Laurens Middle School. He says the news hit him hard.

"Later on in the day, I went to church. There was a song in church they played that really spoke to me about Le'ontae and I started crying of course," he says.

Floyd says he used to pick Coates up every morning at 6 a.m. for weight lifting and their reunion this year was cut short.

"This is the first time it's ever happened to me as a coach and I want it to be the last. We've gotta care for our kids and we gotta protect our kids," Floyd says.

McClain says the rest of this season will be dedicated to Coates, and they plan to do something on the field during their next home game.

The two people arrested in connection to Coates's death so far are Lashundria Madison of East Dublin and Roderick Brown.

Madison is charged with aggravated assault after investigators said she shot at Brown.

Brown is charged with criminal trespass and simple battery.