PERRY, Ga. — A faculty member at the Westfield School in Perry has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, the staff member notified William Carroll, the head of school, that they received a positive test result for COVID-19 on March 25.

The school is legally required to protect the staff member’s privacy, so they did not identify them.

The post says the school is offering its thoughts and prayers to the staff member and their family, and that they have notified both faculty and families of students about potential exposure due to shared common areas.

The school has been closed since March 18 and maintenance staff have been disinfecting all the indoor common areas using CDC guidelines.

They will do additional disinfection of areas where the faculty member could have had contact.

As of Thursday's noon advisory from the Department of Public Health, Houston County had 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

