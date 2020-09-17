Westfield School temporarily suspends varsity football due to COVID-19 case

The school's next two football games have been canceled as a result of the suspension

The Westfield School in Perry has canceled two of its upcoming football games after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The Westfield School in Perry has canceled two of its upcoming football games after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Thursday afternoon news release, all varsity football activities will be suspended until September 28 as required by guidelines from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the North Central Health District.

“The health and well-being of our students, teachers, and staff is of the utmost importance. We will continue to work closely with local public health officials to ensure the proper recommendations are followed to identify close contacts. We will continue to deep clean and disinfect the school campus,” said Head of School, William Carroll.

The varsity football games scheduled for September 18 vs Stratford Academy and September 25 vs Baconton Charter School, are therefore canceled. The JV football game on September 17 vs Tattnall, has also been canceled.

The school says they will try to reschedule those games for later this season.

Westfield's announcement comes less than 24 hours after Perry High School announced it would be suspending varsity football until September 26.

Perry's Friday away game against Hampton and home game against Veterans on September 25 were canceled as a result.