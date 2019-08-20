MACON, Ga. — A New York realty company has plans to bring new life to Westgate Shopping Center off Eisenhower Parkway in Macon.

Some people may remember when Westgate was booming with business. Today only a few shops fill the shopping center, but now there's a plan to give it a second use outside of retail.

Back in the 1960s, the center was the place to be and even 20 years ago it was going strong.

"Walmart, Home Depot, Burlington -- it was thriving back in the day," said Terrance Daniely.

By 1975, the Macon Mall opened down the street. It was a move that stole business from Westgate.

Then, the center took another hit, with Presidential Parkway coming in the early 2000s.

"Like the Walmart left and Home Depot went up the road," Daniely said.

Today only a few businesses are left at Westgate, but if Ultimate Realty, a New York-based company, gets its way, that could change.

"I think it would be a good thing for this area, bring it up to speed, bring some type of jobs," Daniely said.

Documents from Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning show the realty wants to turn old stores into warehouses, while hanging on to existing shops and maybe even adding a few more.

A spokesman with Ultimate Realty says if approved, they would invest several million dollars into the property. It's news Daniely is grateful to hear.

"Trying to get the city back on the map, instead of everything going back to the north Macon part," Daniely said

If approved, the company says the work will not add more traffic, but instead add life to a once-booming shopping center. They also say the center's distance from the interstate played a factor in selecting the property, as well as its proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta and the port in Savannah.

Planning and Zoning is scheduled to talk about the project at their meeting on Monday, September 9th.