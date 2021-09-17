'We are all in this together': Westside High hosts events for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

"Suicide is preventable, and we can do something to help somebody."

MACON, Ga. — This week, we're recognizing a Central Georgia school that is doing its part to put the mental health of staff members and students first.

This month, Westside High School has hosted a series of events in honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month to remind everyone that their feelings will always matter.

Last Friday, the school held a balloon release for the faculty and staff. Next week, they'll do some things recognizing students.

"I've been in a situation where I just didn't want to live anymore. There was just a whole lot of things going on. I didn't see my purpose here on Earth anymore," said Freedom Rushing.

Rushing is a sophomore at Westside High. She says the support of her friends, family and teachers is what got her through the tough times.

"Every morning our principal gets on the intercom and says, 'I'm glad you're here, let's have a good day, we love y'all,'" said Rushing.

That small gesture keeps her going.

Rushing says her school makes sure that the students and teachers know how important they are on a daily basis.

They're really making sure to push that message during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Ana Hernandez is the 12th grade counselor who put together a number of events for the month dealing with recognizing the importance of mental health

"Suicide is really a tragic reaction to stressful life events," said Hernandez.

Last Friday the school did a balloon release, which symbolized the release of negative feelings.

"When we came together, we spoke about the issue a little bit and we asked that everybody write something to go in the balloon," she said.

The message inside the balloon was one negative feeling that they want to let go of. Once they put the message in the balloon, they released it into the air.

"[It] didn't mean that everything that happened in our lives is automatically resolved, but it was a step to committing to doing something about it," said Hernandez.

Willie Foster is the P.E teacher at Westside. He says the balloon release helped.

"We all push things to the back of our minds. It's important to know that you're not the only person in the building going through things. That release gave us the idea that we are all in this together," said Foster.

"Be the one to ask someone how they're feeling, be the one to be there and provide the support that person may need so that they don't feel alone. Suicide is preventable, and we can do something to help somebody," said Hernandez.

She says they'll continue to keep students uplifted by posting positive messages on social media daily, and sending out their Motivational Monday emails.