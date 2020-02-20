MACON, Ga. — At least two Westside High School students were hospitalized after swallowing a substance they got from another student.

That's according to Bibb County School District spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley.

She says around noon Thursday, a Westside High teacher noticed several students behaving oddly.

Their parents were notified, and one parent took their child to a hospital for evaluation.

A second student left campus and got in a car wreck on Ivey Drive -- about a mile from school. That student was also checked out at a hospital.

Hartley says it's not clear what the students took, or whether it happened on or off-campus, but one of the teens admitted getting the substance from another student.

Hartley says the school is still looking into the incident and says parents should talk to their kids about the dangers of taking medications that were not prescribed to them.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Medical incident leads to fatal north Macon wreck, deputies say

At least 1 dead after accident in Macon County

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.