Rain moves in today, and looks to hang around all week. Rain arrives as an area of low pressure from the Gulf spreads moisture across the state. This system will keep the rain chances in the forecast for the rest of the week. This should be a big rain maker with 2-4 inches of rain possible today through the weekend.

Today... Cloudy with showers and storms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight...Cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday...Cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday Night...Cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday...Cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday...Cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the upper 60s.

Monday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows in the upper 60s.

© 2018 WMAZ