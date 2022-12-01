What can Central Georgians do to help keep the homeless warm?

Sister Theresa Sullivan, the director of Daybreak, says one of the most-needed things right now is volunteers.

MACON, Ga. — it's been getting pretty chilly here in Central Georgia, so our attention has turned to those without a home and how they are staying warm.

Macon resident Shannon L. Camp shared with us what it's like to be homeless during these winter months, "It's brutal, it gets really cold. I stay here, there, everywhere."

Camp says he has been homeless for three years now.

"I'm resourceful. I can make a shelter, find a passageway or something, cover both ends -- that way, you get no wind on you. It blocks the wind," said Camp.

He retired a few years back and says he got by, but now, "I think I might have to go back to work just to be able to have a place to stay, because it's miserable out here," said Camp.

Sister Theresa Sullivan, the director of Daybreak, says one of the most-needed things right now is volunteers. She listed some Items needed right now, including handwarmers, gloves, blankets, and big backpacks.

"Sometimes, passing someone a little coupon into Burger King or McDonald's so they can go in and get a hot cup of coffee, that's a really nice thing to get," said Sullivan.

With hypothermia being the main concern for folks in Central Georgia, Dr. Brandon Kirshner with Piedmont Medical gives this tip, "'Dry' is your friend -- any part of your body that is wet, and cold loses body heat 25% quicker than if it is dry," said Kirshner.

The next time you see somebody that appears to be homeless, "If you got an extra dollar or two, help them out and tell them if they ever get the chance to help somebody to pass on the love," said Camp.

Sister Theresa says, at the core, we need more affordable housing here in Macon. She says we cannot give up on the vision that everybody should be housed.