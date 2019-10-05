Going into another weekend with the potential for severe weather means our weather team is showing the latest Storm Prediction Center outlooks in their forecast.

The risks are categorized by number and color, but what exactly does each category mean?

The categories are determined by three things: coverage, intensity, and duration.

Here is a color-coded breakdown:

wmaz

The coverage goes from isolated, to organized, and, eventually, widespread.

Intensity also elevates from marginal to high. Marginal means a few isolated severe storms are possible and look to be borderline intense. Slight increases the chance for intense storms, and the potential increases through the high risk.

The Storm Prediction Center reserves high risk severe threats for days they are confident will likely have numerous long-track tornadoes, or a day where they believe a severe weather outbreak will occur.

Duration is also categorized by short- and long-lived.

The enhanced risk splits the middle when it comes to duration.

Of course, no two days are alike when it comes to severe weather, which is why it is best to pay attention to updates as they come out and always stay weather aware.

